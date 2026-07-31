Trump breaks silence on controversial FIFA World Cup plans as 143 countries announce boycott

Donald Trump has broken his silence on FIFA president Gianni Infantino's controversial plans for the 2030 World Cup, as countries around the world announce they will boycott the tournament.

The US president claims he did not discuss FIFA's controversial proposal to sell World Cup commercial stakes to external investors with Infantino, speaking with reporters on Friday (July 31).

The proposal has sparked widespread controversy around the world, with UEFA announcing they would boycott the next tournament if the plans go ahead.

CONCACAF and AFC have also rejected the plans.

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FIFA is propsing to create a new $20 billion company ahead of the 2030 World Cup, and sell stakes in it to private investors, with Josh Kushner's firm leading the deal.

Infantino has defended the plans, claiming that the investments are about growing football's revenues and sharing more money with member associations, rather than giving up control of the sport.

Writing in a statement, the FIFA president added: "Football is the world’s most popular sport and an extraordinary engine of human and social development.

"Parts of the game have turned that popularity into remarkable commercial value - and we celebrate that success and want it to continue, because it lifts the whole game."

The number of countries backing the proposed boycott has now risen to 143, including football powerhouses England, France, Germany, Italy, and reigning world champions Spain, among many others.

Europe, among other nations, take a stand

UEFA, the association which governs, promotes, and develops football across Europe, has made its feeling very clear about FIFA's plan.

It said in a new statement: "No UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership."

Trump and Infantino have grown close in recent months. (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

They added: "This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross.

"UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every national football association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game."

They concluded: "The World Cup is not for sale."

Trump's relationship with Infantino

Trump's denial comes amid a close relationship between the two, which began after Infantino gifted the president the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in December 2025.

The pair also shared a phone call, the details of which were later made public, after Trump rang Infantino to question the red card shown to US striker Folarin Balogun during the 2026 World Cup - which was later overturned.

Where is the next World Cup?

Morocco, Portugal and defending champions Spain will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, marking the football tournament’s 100th anniversary.

It’s set to run from June 8 2030 to July 21 2030, making it the longest World Cup in history at 44 days.

FIFA also announced that three separate matches will take place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, as a tribute to the first-ever World Cup back in 1930.

The next World Cup will be held in 2030. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

All six host nations will automatically qualify, which means we'll definitely be seeing Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay in at least the group stages.

In Spain, matches will take place in Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas, Madrid, San Sebastian, Seville, Valencia, Vigo and Zaragoza.

In Portugal, stadiums in Lisbon and Porto have been earmarked, while the games in Morocco will be played in Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakesh, Rabat and Tangier.

Plus the three special opening centenary games will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina; the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay; and the Estadio Osvaldo Dominguez Dibb in Asuncion, Paraguay.