Man who claims he spent three hours with Jesus during near-death experience shares what he looked like
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Man who claims he spent three hours with Jesus during near-death experience shares what he looked like

The near-death survivor claims the encounter answered a prayer he's said every night for almost a decade.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Religion, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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