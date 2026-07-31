TSA officer discovers five stolen cannonballs hidden away in traveler's suitcase
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TSA officer discovers five stolen cannonballs hidden away in traveler's suitcase

The officer explained that he'd 'never seen anything quite this unique'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: TSA

Topics: Travel, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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