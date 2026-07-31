Big Bang Theory's Penny makes surprise spin-off return looking very different from how fans remember
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Big Bang Theory's Penny makes surprise spin-off return looking very different from how fans remember

Her return isn't quite what you'd expect, however...

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Topics: Entertainment, Film and TV, HBO

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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