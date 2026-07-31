Netflix hit with $105 million lawsuit after allegedly losing unreleased Nicolas Cage film
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Netflix hit with $105 million lawsuit after allegedly losing unreleased Nicolas Cage film

The streaming giant says the film was delivered without standard security protections, as both sides dispute responsibility

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Film and TV, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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