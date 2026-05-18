A man who almost died following a skateboarding accident has revealed what (and who) he saw while unconscious.

When Gabe Poirot was 20 years old, he was traveling around 30mph on his skateboard when he struck something in the road.

Gabe when flying off the skateboard and hit his head on the sidewalk. He wasn't wearing a helmet at the time and suffered catastrophic head injuries as a result.

Gabe had shattered his skull and his friends that were with him starting praying around him, telling the then 20-year-old that he wasn't going to die.

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While he was unconscious at the time, Gabe said he was aware that prayers were being said for him.

Speaking in a interview with The Christian Broadcasting Network a few months ago, Gabe said he recalled during this time that he was being 'suctioned up to an appointment with Him'.

Gabe Poirot nearly died after a devastating skateboarding accident (The Lila Rose Show/YouTube)

"It was like this city of pure glory, pure light, pure love," Gabe went on. "But then, as the closer I got to the centre of the city, He was there waiting for me. Seeing Him changed everything."

Now, in a new interview on The Lila Rose Show – which is a christianity podcast – Gabe shared in more detail what he saw while he was in an 18-day coma and described how Jesus Christ looked.

"He was about 5ft 11 [to] 6ft. Met me eye-to-eye. He was darker-toned skinned, close to like Middle Eastern, yet eternity at the same time," Gabe said. "So, he was 33 yet eternal."

He went on to say that Jesus had medium-length hair that was 'slightly curly'.

The podcast host proceeded to show Gabe a famous depiction of Jesus, to which he said: "I like that painting, but can I tell you... there is no image that you can hold in your hands that does him justice. Nothing does him justice."

Gabe described Jesus as being Middle Eastern-looking (The Lila Rose Show/YouTube)

While Gabe's near-death experience was very religion focused, that isn't the case for everyone. For example, one person on Reddit said they were met with 'complete darkness'.

They explained on a thread on the social media platform: "Complete darkness, closer to a void. Absolutely nothing I was floating. But it was very peaceful. It was too peaceful that it was scary.

"I never realised how peaceful a human can feel. There was no passage of time I existed and didn't exist at the same time. Main reason I believe death isn't that scary."