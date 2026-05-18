Airbnb's strict anti-party rules over Memorial Day weekend come with costly consequences

If you're planning to rent out an Airbnb this Memorial Day weekend and invite a few hundreds of your closest friends, bad news: Airbnb is rolling out its new anti-party technology.

With Memorial Day fast approaching, Airbnb has activated its anti-party defences across the United States, and the platform is making clear it has zero tolerance for anyone trying to turn a vacation rental into a rager.

The tech, which was first deployed for Memorial Day in 2022, works by identifying bookings that appear higher risk for disruptive gatherings.

Anyone flagged by the system and blocked from booking an entire home can still find alternative options on the platform, including private room listings and hotels, but the house party dream is over before it begins.

Advert

Planning a party at an Airbnb this weekend could get you in trouble (Getty stock image)

Why is Airbnb enforcing the 'anti-party' policy?

Rog Kaiser, Airbnb's Vice President of Fraud and Safety Operations, said the investment reflects the company's commitment to 'supporting positive stays and countering the rare few who would try to break the trust our platform and local communities are built on'.

Last year, Airbnb's system blocked or redirected nearly 11,000 people across the US from booking entire home listings over Memorial Day weekend alone. Florida led the way with around 1,750 people stopped in their tracks, followed by Texas with 1,650 and California with 1,310.

The heightened holiday 'defences' run alongside Airbnb's year-round global reservation screening technology, which uses machine learning to flag high-risk bookings throughout the year, not just over big weekends.

Parties, it should be noted are banned on Airbnb all year round.

Booking an Airbnb for a minor could get you in hot water (Algi Febri Sugita/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What are the consequences of breaking the rules?

In a press release, Airbnb warned that anyone who breaks the booking rules could not only lose their Airbnb account - and consequently any upcoming trips - but they could also face some costly consequences.

Rule-breakers would be 'held financially liable for property damage', Airbnb states, adding: "If law enforcement becomes involved following a disruptive party, the account holder who booked the stay could also face liability."

Can you get in trouble booking an Airbnb for a minor?

There are also specific warnings going around to parents and grandparents over the weekend. Airbnb is reminding adults that minors under 18 cannot hold their own Airbnb accounts, and that booking a stay for a minor when you won't be present for the entire trip is strictly against the rules.

Airbnb have also urged hosts and guests to keep their login details private, and to look out for any unexpected bookings or charges on their accounts, incase someone with access to their details tries to use it to book a party house behind their back.

Airbnb runs a Neighbourhood Support Line for communities to report issues in real time, as well as a 24-hour Safety Line for hosts and guests.

Despite all the chaos that can come with holiday weekends, Airbnb insists the numbers show things are broadly going in the right direction.

In 2025, fewer than 0.6 percent of stays in the US resulted in a party being reported, which given the millions of bookings the platform processes, suggests the tech is doing its job.