Trump posts series of bizarre AI images as he issues chilling new warning to Iran

Donald Trump has flooded Truth Social with a series of AI-generated war images targeting Iran, as fears grow that military strikes could resume after peace talks stalled.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have reached boiling point.

Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz to most shipping following US-Israeli attacks that began on February 28, causing unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies and sending US gas prices rocketing by more than 50 per cent to a nationwide average of $4.51 per gallon.

The estimated cost of the conflict has now risen to $29 billion, up from the $25 billion Pentagon comptroller Jay Hurst presented to lawmakers at the end of the April, with Hurst citing updated equipment repair and replacement costs alongside ongoing operational expenses.

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Speaking to Fox News on last week, Trump made his frustration clear: "I am not going to be much more patient, They should make a deal."

He dismissed Iran's latest counter offer on a peace deal as "totally unacceptable", adding: "I looked at it, and if I don't like the first sentence I just throw it away."

He continued that the current ceasefire deal was on "massive life support".

Donald Trump went on another Truth Social AI posting rampage last night (DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL)

Is the US going to attack Iran again?

Over the weekend, Trump shared a string of AI-generated images that left little to the imagination.

One showed him standing on a warship amid a sea storm, pointing toward the camera alongside a US naval commander, with the Iranian flag visible on a nearby vessel. The caption read: 'It was the calm before the storm'.

Trump warned Iran that "time was of the essence" in a series of posts to Truth Social (DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL)

Another depicted him pressing a red button from a control room in outer space surrounded by screens showing explosions, captioned simply: 'Space Force'.

A third showed a US warship lasering an Iranian plane, captioned: 'Lasers, bing, bing, gone!!!'.

Trump posted this strange image on Truth Social on Sunday evening (DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL)

Maybe the most pointed image was a side-by-side image showing an intact Iranian fleet labelled 'Obama/Biden', next to those same ships destroyed at the bottom of the ocean, labelled 'Trump'.

This was a reference to his claim last month that 159 Iranian vessels are "at the bottom of the sea."

He also posted a US flag draped over the Middle East with arrows targeting Iran.

President Donald Trump stated that Iran's navy has been "completely obliterated" and that all of its 159 original ships are now "resting at the bottom of the sea" (DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL)

Alongside the images, Trump issued a stark written warning: "For Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving fast, or there won't be anything lest of them. Time is of the essence. President DJT."

The posts came as Trump was set to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to discuss the latest developments, an Israeli official confirmed to Axios that Iran was on the agenda.

Pentagon comptroller Jay Hurst told lawmakers the estimated cot of the war had risen to $29 billion, up from the $25 billion he'd presented in April.

Is the Strait of Hormuz still closed?

Meanwhile Iran moved to tighten its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, revealing plans to impose fees on ships passing through the vital waterway. The head of Iran's parliament national security committee Ebrahim Azizi announced that vessels would be charged "fees for specialized services", with the route remaining closed to operates of what he called the "freedom project".

With Secretary of State for War Pete Hegseth confirming the US has "a plan to escalate if necessary" and Iranian media reporting that Washington has offered no meaningful concessions in response to Tehran's latest proposals, the window for a diplomatic solution appears to be closing fast.