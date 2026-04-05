Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Easter Sunday to issue a foul-mouthed threat to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy prices have risen across the globe since the conflict in the Middle East began in February due to the closure of Hormuz, a waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman which has been blocked by Iran.

Trump has continued to push for the strait to be re-opened and gave an ultimatum to Iran on Saturday (April 4).

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," the president penned.

Advert

"Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them."

Gen Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, an senior Iranian military officer, soon issued a response to the demand from the US, saying 'the gates of hell will open for you'.

Trump has issued a fresh threat to Iran (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

With no progress on that front, Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday (April 5) to issue a stronger ultimatum to Iran, while also proclaiming 'Praise be to Allah'.

Trump wrote: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy b*******, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

There is little evidence Trump's threat are working, while the president bizarrely referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Trump' during a recent address.

Speaking of the war in Iran, the Republican president said: "We're negotiating now, and it’d be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump — I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry, such a terrible mistake.

"The fake news will say he accidentally said — there's no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we'd have a major story."

The Strait of Hormuz has been blocked by Iran (UNILAD)

It comes after Iranian forces downed a US fighter on Friday, leading to a search and rescue mission being launched by the Americans.

One co-pilot was rescued soon after the attack, while Trump announced early on Sunday that the second co-pilot had been rescued.

Trump wrote: "My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”