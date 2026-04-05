US forces have rescued the missing pilot of an American fighter jet that was shot down over Iran, President Donald Trump has confirmed.

In an announcement made in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 5), Trump confirmed: "WE GOT HIM!"

The president added: "My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”

CBS News first reported that the American F-15 fighter jet had been shot down, with Iran's state media claiming it was Iranian forces that downed the plane.

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A search effort was immediately launched by the US, with images posted on social media showing a plane fuelling and two helicopters flying low over the Khuzestan Province.

US officials told CBS News that one crew member from the flight has been rescued following the attack, while the search continued for a second crew member who was aboard the fighter jet.

The pilot has now been rescued, with Trump adding: “He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.

“... The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies."

Trump announced the news (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

The crew member managed to evade capture, surviving in the treacherous terrain until he was rescued.

Once found, The New York Times reports that the pilot and team evacuated to Kuwait, where he received medical treatment.

“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue,” Trump added.

The plane came down over Iran (X/@PressTV)

It's reported that Iranian authorities were also searching for the missing pilot, meanwhile, the rescue mission was said to be particularly complicated and complex, with officials telling the publication that nobody was injured in the operation, which involved hundreds of special operation troops, as well as warplanes, helicopters and specialized technology.