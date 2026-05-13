A new report has suggested that the US may have been wrong about supposedly 'obliterating' Iran's missile sites and its military.

Iran, America, and Israel have been exchanging blows with one another since February 28, which, within days, claimed the lives of over 3,000 people, Reuters reported in early March. Over 200 of this figure were children.

As well as people dying, there's been a wider, global impact of the war – a key one being oil prices after Iran has partially blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

This has played a huge part in the US trying to strike up a peace deal with Iran, but so far Donald Trump's efforts haven't been successful.

Advert

Trump has given numerous updates on the conflict since it began in February and seemed to be under the impression that the US and Israel had caused significant damage to Iran's military and its missiles.

Trump might have been wrong about how much of Iran's military the US has affected (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

However, this may not be the case, according to officials who spoke to The New York Times in a new report.

The newspaper says that Iran has operational access to 30 of its 33 missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz, which could prove as a threat to American warships passing through.

It's said that Iranians might be able to use mobile launchers that are inside the sites that have been struck, depending on the extent of damage at each site.

"In some cases they can launch missiles directly from launchpads that are part of the facilities. Only three of the missile sites along the strait remain totally inaccessible, according to the assessments," the NYT writes.

With this in mind, people are fearful that Trump may have to backtrack on his initial plans and will strike up a 'bad deal' with Iran to end the war – a deal that would leave Iran's nuclear program in tact.

Reportedly Iran still has access to 30 of its missile sites (AFP via Getty Images)

An Israeli source told CNN: "The primary concern is that Trump will grow tired of talks and cut a deal – any deal – with last-minute concessions."

A White House spokesperson has doubled down on Iran's missiles being 'destroyed', however.

"Their ballistic missiles are destroyed, their production facilities are dismantled, their navy is sunk, and their proxies are weakened," Olivia Wales said to CNN.

"Now, they are being strangled economically by Operation Economic Fury and losing $500 million per day thanks to the United States Military’s successful blockade of Iranian ports."

She added that the US supposedly 'holds all the cards' in any ongoing negotiations with Iran as the country's 'current reality is not sustainable'.