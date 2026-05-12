Trespasser killed by Frontier Airlines plane identified as officials confirm death as suicide

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

The man who horrifically passed away after being hit by a Frontier Airlines plane at Denver International Airport died by suicide, authorities have revealed.

Michael Mott, 41, scaled the fence of the US airport and stepped in front of the plane bound for Los Angeles on Friday (May 8) evening.

Mott's cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt and sharp force injuries, Sterling McLaren, the Chief Medical Examiner in Denver, said.

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Authorities have said no note has been discovered, while further details surrounding Mott's death were not made public.

Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas said in a press conference: "We currently are looking for any notes, computers, anything like that, trying to identify places where he most recently was."

Denver International Airport chief executive officer Phil Washington said in a press conference that an alert went off roughly nine minutes before Mott tragically died.

An airport officer 'reviewed the alarm and identified a herd of deer just outside of the perimeter fence', the chief executive officer said.

Michael Mott died by suicide last week (Al Drago/Getty Images)

He added: "They did not initially see the trespasser. The camera view was alternating between the wildlife and the individual. There are some ditches in the area, so the person was out of view for a bit as well.

"It took approximately 15 seconds for this person to jump over the 8-foot fence topped with barbed wire."

Washington went on to say that it's not the first time someone's jumped the airport fence, adding his team will 'look to see what improvements we can make'.

In a statement provided to UNILAD following the incident, Frontier Airlines said: "As flight 4345 was departing the evening of May 8 from Denver International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, the aircraft struck a pedestrian on the runway during takeoff."

Frontier Airlines released a statement following the incident (Al Drago/Getty Images)

The statement continued: "Smoke was observed in the cabin and the pilots aborted takeoff. Passengers were then safely evacuated via slides as a matter of precaution. The Airbus A321 was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members.

"We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities. We are deeply saddened by this event."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.