A Michigan groom has shared a message to his victim's family after he killed his best friend on his own wedding day.

James Shirah was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison at Genesee County court on Monday (May 11) over the death of Terry Taylor Jr.

Taylor died on August 30, 2024, during post-wedding celebrations at a residential property.

“After the wedding (Taylor) was involved in an argument, which led to him being intentionally struck by a large SUV that was traveling at a high rate of speed,” police said.

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Prosecutors argued that Shirah had left the property following an argument with Taylor before returning to strike him with the vehicle, however, Shirah's defense argued that it was not intentional.

Shirah pleaded no contest last month and is also required to pay $334 in fines and court costs, MLive reports.

He was sentenced to 30-45 years for second-degree murder and 10-15 years for failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving on a suspended, revoked or denied license.

James Shirah was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison at Genesee County court (Flint Police Department)

At sentencing, the groom shared a heartbreaking statement, explaining: "The only thing I can do for the rest of my life is express my apology and remorse... I will forever be sorry."

He added: "It was not intentional. That was my best friend... I accept full responsibility for my actions that night."

Shirah's attorney, Harrell Milhouse, also spoke about the incident, explaining that things 'got out of control'. He said, via Court TV: "This is a situation where you have friends — lifelong friends, best friends — and things get out of control."

At sentencing, Judge Khary Hanible added: “Mr. Shirah, I believe that you are not a criminal. You are, however, a killer."

Savahna Collier, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact to a felony (Flint Police Department)

Shirah's bride, Savahna Collier, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact to a felony last month.

It is expected that Collier will be sentenced in a few weeks' time.

Eren Taylor, who is the cousin of Taylor, also shared a statement. She said: “When I got to him all I could see was blood.

"I hope that they throw the book at you."

A GoFundMe page set up for Taylor described him as 'an amazing person'. It read: "So many people love him. This was completely unexpected and a lot of lives are effected by this loss. If anyone could donate anything helps even if it's only a dollar or two."

The fundraiser has so far raised over $3,000.