A bizarre new trend has been circulating on the internet called 'ballmaxxing' and if you're feeling confused, don't worry - you're not the only one.

So what is it all about? You may have conjured up some strange images into your head, and they're probably about right.

Ballmaxxing is a new trend where men are injecting saline or other substances like Surgilube directly into their scrotum, in order to get it as big as possible.

Typically, men's testicles are about the size of a small egg, but there are pictures circulating on Reddit with men inflating theirs to the size of grapefruits.

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It may come as hardly surprising news then, that this is not good for you, with several doctors warning of severe and dangerous health complications.

Many ballmaxxers are doing it themselves without medical supervision (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Is ballmaxxing bad for you?

Speaking to the Metro, Dr Shirin Lakhani shared her thoughts about this new and concerning trend.

"Ballmaxxing or scrotal inflation with saline is considered to be quite dangerous, and doctors generally warn against it," she said.

"The scrotum area is very sensitive and contains delicate structures, including the testes, blood vessels, and nerves, which are not designed to accommodate fluid distension."

She continued that the risks of injecting are bacterial infection, abscess formation, or even cellulitis, among other things.

One of the most dangerous aspects of this trend is that it's often a DIY job, away from medical supervision.

There is a Reddit community revolving around ballmaxxing that has over 9,500 followers and includes 100s of photos and videos of scrotums filled to bursting with saline.

A lot of them genuinely look dangerously full, and go well beyond 'normal size'.

The posts often come with detailed steps with how to achieve this look without medical intervention, which adds an extra level of danger to an already dangerous operation.

Scrotox can apparently make your scrotum smoother and better defined (Getty stock image)

What is scrotox?

Apparently, ballmaxxing is a step up from 'scrotox', a now well established operation where men get botox injected into their scrotums.

It’s intended to give men smoother skin, less ball sweat and a lower-hanging look for their testicles.

Ballmaxxing takes this to a whole new level, and uses saline rather than injectables to achieve the full effect.

What are the long term health risks of ballmaxxing?

Writing to icliniq, Dr. Ankita Balar said that injecting saline could lead to some serious long term health complications.

Dr Balar said: "Saline ball injection carries a number of dangers. The scrotum is not supposed to expand beyond its normal size.

"It should be verified that the saline solution, drip tubes, and needles meet hospital-grade sterility standards, and ensured that the entire procedure is carried out in a sterile environment."

Dr's have warned of the dangers of 'ballmaxxing' (Getty stock image)

She also warned that injecting too much saline could cause something called 'scrotal rupturing', where the scrotum is stretched past its limits and can no longer expand, then ruptures. Ouch.

People injecting large amounts also risk scrotal cellulitis, Fournier's gangrene and permanent infertility.

The doctor added: "This is not a medically approved practice and is not recommended.

"It has no benefits but can cause a lot of side effects, including pain, inflammation, gangrene, or even permanent infertility."

She suggested that those considering it should 'embrace the natural human body' instead.