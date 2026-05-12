President Donald Trump spoke about the moment JD Vance was 'lifted' from his chair while discussing the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last month.

Trump had been gathering with officials and members of the press when the suspected attacker, identified by law enforcement sources as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, stormed past a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton allegedly armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives.

Trump and other senior-ranking officials were whisked away in a matter of seconds by the Secret Service, including JD Vance, who was hurled out of his chair to safety.

Trump thanked Secret Service agents (Aaron Schwartz/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Speaking in the White House Rose Garden this week, Trump thanked the Security Service for their swift handling of what happened.

"I thought you did a great job two weeks ago. You know why? Because I’m here," he said.

Trump went on to describe the moment that JD was 'lifted' out of his chair by the agents, asking why they didn't lift him so fast too.

"But I will be the one to find fault if I think there was fault," he added. "They had great professional people, and they came out, and within seconds, I saw them take JD by the shoulders and lift him up like he was a little boy.

"I said, 'How come they didn’t lift me up so fast?' JD got ripped out of the chair, that was the view of the week."

Trump floated the idea of Rubio and Vance being the 2028 successors (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump also spoke about his 2028 successor, suggesting it could be either Vance or Marco Rubio, with both being popular among voters.

"Who likes JD Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio?" Trump asked.

"Is it gonna be JD? Is it gonna be someone else? I don't know."

Trump also described them as the 'dream team' adding: "By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team, but these are minor details.

"That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance. But you know... I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate."

Trump didn't elaborate on who out of Vance and Rubio sounded more like the presidential rather than vice presidential candidate.

It's also not entirely clear if Rubio would run, after he told Vanity Fair last year: “If JD Vance runs for president, he’s going to be our nominee, and I’ll be one of the first people to support him."

Meanwhile, Trump has also floated the idea of serving for a third term, telling TIME last year: “I'd rather not discuss that now, but as you know, there are some loopholes that have been discussed that are well known. But I don't believe in loopholes. I don't believe in using loopholes.”