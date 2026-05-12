You just can't beat a big bag of Doritos, ideally the bigger the better.

There are so many iconic flavours, be it the tangy Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Spicy Sweet Chilli or even Flaming Hot. You just can't miss.

Now it looks like Frito-Lay, the owners of the chip producing giant, are adding a brand new flavor to their arsenal, and boy, does it look a good one.

Doritos are bringing Ultimate Garlic Parm chips stateside, but they will only be available at one store.

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The release lands in America to celebrate its 250th anniversary, and it's previously a flavor that was only available in Canada since its release in January 2025.

Where can I buy ultimate garlic parm Doritos?

The limited edition Doritos are only available at one store in the US, Sam's Club, where members can pick up the 18oz grab bags through to 6 July, while supplies last. A pack will cost you $3.98.

According to rumours, we may see the new flavour rolled out to other stores in coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled online.

Doritos are bringing a new flavour to the U.S. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

What do the ultimate garlic parm Doritos taste like?

According to food Youtuber JustFoodReviews, Doritos Ultimate Garlic Parm chips have a savory, heavily seasoned and salty taste which features a strong garlic aroma, a distinct parmesan cheese taste, and a base that is comparable to a 'zesty' or 'tamer' Cool Ranch. Sounds good, we're in.

The new flavor is only available at Sam's Club (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What does the internet think of ultimate garlic parm Doritos?

The internet appears divided on the release, with one posting to Reddit: "These are either going to be great or taste like dog foot."

Another poster was buzzing with the new flavor, saying it was their favorite. They posted: "I personally think they are delicious. My favorite Dorito flavor to date.

"I will say it's not super garlic heavy, it's more like if parmesan cheese and cool ranch had a baby.... it also kind of reminds me of the Doritos black pepper jack flavor, in the black bag that was out years ago."

A few Canadians piped up to give their review on the chip, with one posting: "We have them in Canada... they are just okay. I had high hopes but I won't buy them again."

Another added: "Yeah they are gross lol Doritos hasn't made a decent flavor since Sweet Chili Heat."



