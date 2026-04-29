The hot dog combo at Costco has just undergone a massive change for the first time in decades — but what does this mean for regulars?

If you’re currently craving Costco hot dog combo options, look no further. You'll be pleased to know that the change is not the price and that the popular offering is still just $1.50 after 40 years.

The hot dog combo is loved by many, especially in this economy, because it has maintained the same price since 1985, while food prices elsewhere have risen sharply.

It has become legendary among Costco fans because of its value for money and last month, the CEO of the business, Ron Vachris, joined the viral trend of CEO’s trying their company’s food.

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“$1.50? For this hot dog?” Vachris said before taking a bite of the snack. “The hot dog price will not change as long as I’m around.”

The video attracted over 800,000 likes on Instagram.

In case you had any doubts, the hot dog combo is very a big deal to Costco customers.

Costco hot dog combo: what is changing?

Shoppers will now be able to choose a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water instead of a fountain soda to wash down their hot dog.

The hot dog itself hasn’t changed - it remains the same quarter-pound, all-beef classic, tucked into a soft bun and served with the familiar lineup of condiments at the food court.

What has changed is the added flexibility for foodies. Those who’d rather skip the soda now have an official alternative. It might sound like a small tweak, but for a deal that’s stayed virtually untouched for decades, this is big.

Some hot dog lovers may simply prefer water over soda, perhaps they find having a water bottle more convenient, or maybe they want to reduce their sugar intake.

The Costco hot dog deal has remained the same price since 1985 (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re planning a trip to Costco’s food court, there’s one important detail to know: most locations require an active membership to grab a bite.

So if this updated hot dog combo has made you hungry, it might be the perfect time to consider signing up, especially if you can take advantage of a deal.

Costco has two main membership options. The Gold Star membership is the go-to choice for most households, offering straightforward access to stores and everyday savings. For those who shop more frequently, the Executive membership adds extra value with an annual rewards perk based on your spending.

It’s also worth keeping an eye out for promotions. From time to time, Costco and its partners roll out offers that can soften the upfront cost—particularly helpful if you’re joining for the first time.

The iconic $1.50 deal is still going strong. Costco continues to offer its classic combo of a hot dog and refillable fountain soda at the same famously low price, making it one of the most enduring bargains in fast food.