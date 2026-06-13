With the rise of social media there's a number of weird trends going round - many which could harm your health.

The latest trend doctors are warning the public about is the 'dirty soda' trend.

But what exactly is the 'dirty soda' trend? Well, despite the name, doctors aren't sending out warnings due to the hygiene levels, it's actually to do with the sugar levels.

The trend started off in Utah gaining popularity in the state in 2010. However, they've been mainstream for around four years, with help from TikTok.

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Essentially, the drink contains 'a combination of soda, coffee creamer, and flavored syrups,' as per Eater.com. It was created for Utahns who abstain from alcohol and caffeine, and has also gained mainstream popularity onscreen, during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Dirty sodas typically contain soda, coffee creamer, and flavored syrup (Getty Stock)

A number of fast food restaurants in America have adopted the drink onto their menus, but Dr. Mark Hyman said the drinks should 'be illegal' in a social media post.

Referring to one version of the drink, which allows customers to chose from a number of combinations of the drink but Hyman said: "Their new ‘dirty soda’ contains 186 grams of sugar, the equivalent of eating 19 Krispy Kreme donuts. This is a metabolic disaster and should be illegal."

More experts are also issuing health warnings about the 'dessert beverage'.

"It’s more like a dessert beverage than a soft drink, even if people use diet soda as the base," New Jersey-based registered dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade told Fox News Digital.

The drinks are especially more dangerous for those with pre diabetes, diabetes or insulin resistance, she told the outlet.

She's not the only one expressing concerns, as Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst warned about the brain 'seek repeated dopamine and endorphin releases,' after consuming many of the 'addictive' sugar filled drinks over time.

This can increase the risk of chronic disease such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity, he says.

Doctors have warned about the sugar levels in the drinks (Getty Stock)

Of course, everything in moderation, and therefore, Palinski-Wade tells the outlet that those wanting to indulge should do so as a 'rare treat' and should opt for smaller sizes, maybe even opting for a diet soda base.

Doctors have also warned about the effect of regular soda, with Dr Jeremy London referring to sodas as 'liquid death'.

“Just don’t drink them, period, done,” he said in a social media post.

However, he did slightly back track on his comments during an appearance on interview with TODAY, declaring he was 'trying to get some attention' on social media.

"I think that soft drinks are just a scourge in our society, and so I was really trying to get some attention," he said. "Obviously, high-calorie soft drinks and ingesting a lot of calories that people don't realise they're getting with the sugar-based soft drinks is a big no-no,” he added.

As always, those with any questions or concerns should speak to a dietitian or doctor.