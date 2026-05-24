A meal trend taking over gym TikTok could be putting young men at serious risk of food poisoning, and in rare cases, it can be fatal.

'Boy kibble', a simple batch-cooked meal of ground mince and rice, has become hugely popular with fitness-conscious young men looking for a cheap, easy source of protein. Videos of the trend have racked up thousands of views, with fans cooking huge portions to eat throughout the week.

But microbiologists are now warning that storing large batches of the rice-based meal for several days creates the perfect conditions for a dangerous bacteria to grow.

Why is Boy kibble dangerous?

The bacteria in question is called Bacillus cereus, which thrives on starchy foods like cooked rice. While cooking rice kills off the living bacteria, its spores are heat-resistant and survive the process. If the rice is then left to cool slowly at room temperature, those spores can develop into bacteria and multiply rapidly.

Once it spreads, the bacteria releases toxins that cause severe food poisoning, and critically, reheating the food won't get rid of them, even if it kills the bacteria itself.

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Making things worse, Bacillus cereus can keep reproducing at temperatures as low as 4°C, meaning it can continue to multiply even when stored in the fridge.

Bacillus cereus thrives on starchy foods like cooked rice (Getty stock image)

Dr Primrose Freestone, a food safety expert from the University of Leicester told the Daily Mail, said: "It is not so much preparing batch meal cooking that is the food safety issue, but how the food is prepared and then stored."

Professor Cath Rees from the University of Nottingham says the symptoms hit fast. "It causes severe nausea and vomiting, rapid onset, usually 30 minutes to five hours after eating, and generally lasts for 12 to 14 hours."

How dangerous is Bacillus cereus?

According to the National Library of Medicine, Bacillus cereus causes an estimated 63,400 foodborne illnesses in the US every year, accounting for around 1-2% of all confirmed foodborne disease outbreaks.

While the vast majority of cases are mild and resolve without medical treatment, deaths do occasionally occur in vulnerable people.

Experts say the key is in how you store the food. Rather than leaving a large batch to cool slowly in one pot, divide it into smaller containers so it cools quickly, and refrigerate it as soon as possible.

Cooked rice should not be stored for more than one to two days (Getty stock image)

Cooked rice should not be kept in the fridge for more than one to two days.

For anyone wanting to prep meals further in advance, Professor Rees recommends making the rice fresh each time and only batch cooking the mince, which can safely be kept in the fridge for three to four days.

Alternatively, meals can be frozen at -18°C and kept safely for two to three months.