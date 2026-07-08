Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had an awkward interaction with President Trump at the NATO summit in Turkey, as the uncomfortable footage has circulated online.

The Italian PM was truly snubbed by the US president earlier today (July 8), following their debacle at the G7 Summit in France last month.

The hostility between the two kicked off when Trump claimed that Meloni had 'begged' for a picture with him at the conference.

He said: "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her."

Advert

But the Italian PM was having none of it, claiming that she was 'frankly stunned' by his lies.

In a statement, she wrote: "Italy and I never beg. Some things deserve an immediate response. I don’t know why the US president behaves this way towards his allies.

The two world leaders were caught in an awkward encounter. (Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"It’s not the first time it’s happened. I can only say it’s unfortunate he doesn’t show the same determination towards the West’s enemies."

But the tensions ramped up again today as the two met for the first time since the altercation unfolded.

As leaders gathered for a 'family picture' to mark the summit, Trump walked straight past the Italian PM without acknowledging her, as she smiled awkwardly and looked towards the ground.

Following the debacle in France, Trump doubled-down on the claims he made, making no attempt to reconcile with the leader that was once a close ally.

During an interview with NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez, he said: "She was a big fan. But I don't want her as a fan because she was not there - along with the NATO group - having to do with the Strait."

Donald Trump doubled down on his claims. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

But the attacks didn't stop there.

Posting on Truth Social, he wrote: "She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon."

But it hasn't always been this way.

It was not that long ago that Meloni was branded the 'Trump whisperer', after she was the only European leader with a front-row seat at his January 2025 inauguration.

She was also the EU leader of choice to head to the White House for a meeting last April, which was aimed at easing tensions over US tariffs on European goods.