Many people would pay a large amount of money for a tour of the White House, but when Kai Trump provided one for free, people weren't happy.

Kai, who is the daughter of President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., regularly documents her life in the family on social media.

In her latest YouTube video, Kai brought the cameras along as she attended the UFC Freedom 250 event. During the video, Kai headed to the White House to shower and change.

When she got there, she stood outside with her mic, as she said: "Alright guys, welcome into my house!"

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She then continued to show the main entrance and hallway of Trump's residence, even leaving the cameras on as she entered the second floor.

Kai welcomed viewers into the White House, which she called 'my house' (Image: Kai Trump/YouTube)

However, fans weren't happy with the 19-year-old calling the White House 'her house'.

This is because the White House is actually owned by the Federal Government of the United States, which ultimately, makes the American people the owners.

As the clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, one user penned: "Why is Donald Trump’s granddaughter calling the White House 'my house'? It belongs to the American people."

Another wrote: "If this was Obama’s kids doing this all hell would break lose."

"USA can’t drop any lower at this point," said another fuming social media user.

However, others came to the 19-year-old's defence, with one writing: "She’s an American person is she not? It belongs to her as much is it does you or I."

"Why do people constantly try to find anything they can to constantly bash the presidents family. She is just a kid. That is her grandpa’s residence til his term is one so yes it is her home til his term is up," another echoed.

Kai and her grandfather Donald Trump have a close relationship (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The President's granddaughter isn't one to stay tight-lipped about her 'abnormal' teenage life. In fact, with her social media pages, it seems the only thing secret is the secret service that follows her around.

Speaking to YouTubers Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on their podcast Impaulsive, the 19-year-old revealed dating was 'awkward' with them two tables behind her.

Despite the first few months being extremely difficult, Kai revealed she's now learnt to live with it.

“I’ve had to learn, in the last year, ‘yes they’re following me’ but also focus and pretend like they’re not there," she said.

“If you live a normal life, you just go out your house and leave. You don’t have to plan every single second. But once I was like ‘their only job is to protect me’ and I’m going to focus on me and let them do their job, it made it so much easier," she added.