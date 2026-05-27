Construction of the White House UFC fighting cage is in full swing ahead of next month's anniversary event.

The cage is being constructed on the South Lawn ahead of the fight, which has been planned as one of the events marking 250 years of American Independence.

The unprecedented fight night will take place on June 14, which also coincides with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

Over on the official UFC X page, organizers confirmed that the preparations had begun, writing: "Construction has begun at the White House for UFC Freedom 250 #UFCWhiteHouse."

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Workers could be seen putting together the cage, which features huge arches and a stage, as well as thousands of seats for those attending the ticketed event.

According to reports, the UFC is spending $60 million on the project, yet tickets will be completely free.

Construction is now underway for the event (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Explaining how tens of thousands of fans will be able to watch the event in person, UFC chief and close friend of the president Dana White previously said: “The way that the White House is laid out, you’ve got the White House, you’ve got the South Lawn, and then there’s a road, and then the Ellipse.

“There’s a park that’s right there. We’re gonna be ticketing 85,000 people in the Ellipse, and the tickets are free, and we’ll announce how we’re gonna be giving them away soon.

“But you should plan on going to Washington DC for this event.”

Construction has begun at the White House for UFC Freedom 250 🇺🇸 #UFCWhiteHouse



SUNDAY | June 14 on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/ImZK1RgOY1 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) May 26, 2026

Although the event is expected to cost in the region of $60 million, chief operating officer of TKO - the company behind UFC - Mark Shapiro, revealed that the current estimated cost could be much higher.

He previously said on an earnings call: "By the time we get done, all is said and done with the event, what we play the fighters and the fan fest we're gonna have, that could move north.

"It's definitely not moving south – it could move north."

People have had very mixed responses on the images of the cage being constructed, with several taking issue with its appearance.

"Trump has literally turned the White House into a circus!" Said one X user.

While another added: "This is grotesque."

Some were all for it however, with another adding: "Why are so many people mad about this!? This is the most awesome 2026 thing I've seen! Amazing move by the Whitehouse, much respect!"

The event will be headlined by two fights, one seeing Brazil's Alex Pereira go up against France's Ciryl Gane and another seeing Ilia Topuria take on Justin Gaethje.

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.

Spokesperson David Ingle said: “This will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary.”