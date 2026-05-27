Most people aim to get tanned while on vacation, but some are seeking a year-round glow and are using something dubbed a 'Barbie drug' to do so.

The dangers of using things like sun beds is well-documented; those who use sun beds before the age of 35 are said to increase their risk of developing melanoma by 59 percent, says Melanoma Focus.

But there's a lesser-known tanning option that's becoming increasingly popular, and that's Melanotan II (AKA the 'Barbie drug').

This is described as 'a synthetic hormone-like peptide that mimics part of the body’s natural melanocyte-stimulating hormone'.

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Discussing the drug, Dr Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, said there has been a 'worrying rise' in the number of people using the unregulated product.

People are using a possibly harmful peptide to look more tanned (Getty Stock Image)

"Organisations such as Cancer Research UK have already issued warnings against its use, as they are not approved for UK residents," he said.

"Nor are they actively allowed in the US, highlighting potential long-term risks associated with this synthetic peptide."

How does Melanotan II work?

Dr Grant explained that the drug works by 'stimulates melanocytes'. These are 'pigment-producing skin cells that give our skin its darker tone'.

The so-called Barbie drug typically comes in the form of an injection or nasal spray.

Melanotan II has the street name of 'Barbie drug' (Getty Stock Image)

What are the risks?

"There are plenty of risks associated with Melanotan II, which is why it currently remains an unauthorised and unapproved product for general use in the UK (and America)," warned Dr Grant.

"Unlike regulated medicines, these products have not been properly tested for safety, quality or effectiveness, and people often don’t know exactly what they are putting into their bodies."

He continued: "Like other tanning methods, this product carries a risk of skin cancer, as it can darken pre-existing moles or cause new ones to appear.

"People who do take this synthetic peptide often report moderate to severe side effects, ranging from nausea to kidney or muscle damage."

The Barbie drug can give someone a tan without UV ray exposure (Getty Stock Image)

Dr Grant went on to advise that people should avoid using Melanotan II. If you already have tried the peptide and are experiencing side effects, you should seek urgent medical attention.

Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow has echoed similar sentiments, telling Women's Wear Daily (WWD): "It’s neither safe nor has it progressed beyond purely experimental."

Dr Dubrow, who is best known for starring on the hit reality TV show Botched, added: "It’s unlicensed, unregulated and basically illegal."