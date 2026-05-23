A doctor has issued a warning about people who take gummy vitamin supplements.

For those who struggle to swallow tablets, or hate the taste, having the option of a gummy supplement can be hugely helpful, especially as many of them taste simply like a sweet.

While most of our vitamins come from the food we eat, supplements can be beneficial if we're deficient in a particular type of vitamin.

These days, you can purchase many supplements as gummy form, but one doctor, Dr Amir Khan, has now issued a warning about taking vitamins as gummies, telling UK daytime program the Lorraine show why some of them can be problematic.

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"With gummies - most supplements now come in gummy form, so whether it's vitamin D, magnesium, creatine, they all come in gummy form and that is fine," said Dr Khan.

"The thing about supplements is, if you need them, the best way to take them are the ways that you are going to take them regularly.

"And for gummies, because they taste like sweets, people will take them regularly and they will get their supplementation. So that's alright. "

One doctor has issued a warning about gummy supplements (Getty Stock Photo)

Dr Khan explained that one danger about the gummies being so similar to sweets, is that they contain large quantities of sugar and sweeteners, which can lead to excessive consumption.

He added: "But also because they taste so good people just go back and eat and eat and eat them so you can overdose on gummies.

"But the problem with the supplement industry as a whole is that it's not regulated in the same way medicines are. So we don't know exactly how much of everything is in these things and some studies have shown that actually they contain 10 or 12 times more than the recommended dose or some contain very little as well.

"So there's no regulating that and that's a problem."

Vitamins can be a good way to help with a deficiency (Getty Stock Photo)

Over on Mayo Clinic, they explain how to take care when choosing supplements. They say it's important to: