Being able to solve minor health complaints with a simple over the counter medication is one of the greatest innovations of the past 100 years, with headaches and seasonal sniffles just a simple pill away.

But while simple drugs like Tylenol and Advil have very few and very rare side effects when taken in accordance with medical advice, not every over the counter drug is so simple.

One daily medication taken by millions of Americans a lot at this time of year can even ruin your sex life, leaving you wishing that you'd just put up with the sniffles and watery eyes. That is, antihistamines, the drug for allergies like hay fever.

This common health complaint strikes down over 80 million Americans during the worst months for pollen, February to October. Recently, Dr Kathryn Basford explained why it might be responsible for your lack of performance in the bedroom.

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If your sex life takes a toll during pollen season, it might be your hay fever medication causing it(Getty Stock Image)

These common drugs affect each of the sexes differently. For women, antihistamines can turn a night of passion into an awkward explanation and an end to the proceedings.

Or, as Dr Basford explained to Metro: "Taking antihistamines and decongestants can potentially cause vaginal dryness as they dehydrate the mucus membranes in your body.

"This can also lead to dryness in your mouth, nose, and eyes."

This is because a vagina's self-lubricating ability relies on the same biological mechanism as the body's response to a cold, with an increase of blood flow to the area near the vaginal opening and urethra, where the glands that secrete a form of mucus for lubrication.

"Vaginal dryness caused by antihistamine use can lead to reduced lubrication or pain during sex," Dr Basford added. But this does not have to be the end of your fun.

The doctor said: "If you notice vaginal dryness is mainly a problem during sex, try extended foreplay and a water-based lubricant. Don’t use creams such as petroleum jelly as these can cause infection and sometimes damage the latex in condoms."

Antihistamines can affect men in the bedroom as well (Getty Stock Image)

While this side effect is more prevalent in women, antihistamine use can also cause reproductive issues for men as well. But unlike vaginal dryness, the issue is more about how this hay fever medication affects your mind.

Dr Basford said: "Certain antihistamines can contribute to reduced libido or erectile dysfunction in men, making it harder to get or maintain an erection.

"This is because some antihistamines can cause sedation and fatigue, therefore potentially lowering sexual drive."

The most important thing to remember, however, is that putting pressure on yourself to make it work, when it just wont, will only make things worse. The best thing you can do is talk to your physician about your issues and see if another drug might work.

"It’s a common, reversible side effect that usually resolves once you stop taking the medication," Dr Basford advised. "However, if you are experiencing severe discomfort, speak to your doctor about managing the symptoms."