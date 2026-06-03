Men who are watching the World Cup this summer might find that their sex life is negatively impacted by the sporting event in ways they didn't expect.

Of course somebody's mood might be affected if their team crash out early in the highly anticipated soccer tourment, but things in the bedroom could change too.

Dr Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, has forewarned: "Late nights, increased alcohol intake, poorer sleep, changes to diet and reduced exercise can all affect energy levels, circulation, hormone balance and stress, which may contribute to erectile difficulties."

Dr Grant went on to break down how specific lifestyle habits during the World Cup could cause erectile dysfunction (ED) in men.

Staying up late to watch soccer games

The 2026 World Cup commences in a matter of days (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

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Obviously not all of the soccer matches will be on at a timely hour depending on where in the world you're watching from, so a lot men (and women) might be having later nights that usual.

Dr Grant went on to say of this: "One of the biggest seasonal changes that can affect erectile function is disrupted sleep. During the summer season, lighter evenings and higher temperatures can significantly affect sleep. Additionally, with the World Cup set to kick off on June 11th in the US, Canada and Mexico, many people may find their routines interrupted by time zone differences when staying up to watch live matches.

"Poor sleep can affect energy levels, mood, stress hormones and testosterone levels, all of which can play a role in sexual performance. If late nights become regular, men may notice reduced libido, fatigue, or more difficulty getting or maintaining an erection."

Increased alcohol consumption

Pubs in England and Wales are allowed to stay open late during the World Cup (Getty Stock)

It's not uncommon for people to enjoy a few beers while watching sports like the World Cup – but your manhood might end paying the price for drinking for than usual.

“Alcohol is one of the most common lifestyle factors linked to temporary erectile difficulties," said Dr Grant.

"In summer, it can be normal for alcohol intake to steadily increase, as people spend more time outdoors, including BBQs, festivals, weddings and social events. The upcoming World Cup could also impact drinking habits, with pubs granted permission to stay open later during home nation knockout games [in England and Wales]."

He continued: "An increase in alcohol consumption can have a direct impact on ED by interfering with blood flow, nerve signalling and hormone levels. It can also reduce testosterone levels and libido, making it more difficult to feel aroused or maintain sexual performance."

Eating more processed, salty, or high-fat foods

People's diets may change over the World Cup and summer months (Getty Stock)

I think we can all agree that it's unlikely you'll be chowing down on a salad during the World Cup and you might consume a bag of chips (or two) instead.

Summer months can also see people ditch their usual healthier meals, particularly while on vacation.

Explaining how diet can cause erectile dysfunction, Dr Grant shared: "Throughout the warmer months of the year, people tend to choose unhealthier foods, which can unknowingly heighten men’s risk of ED. BBQ snacks, processed meats and salty foods can creep into diets, but not everyone is aware of just how much this can impact male sexual health.

"Erections rely heavily on healthy blood flow, so anything that negatively affects circulation can also contribute to erectile dysfunction. Diets high in saturated fat and salt may increase the risk of high cholesterol, high blood pressure and weight gain, which are all known risk factors for erectile dysfunction."