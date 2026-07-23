The US could host the World Cup a lot sooner than you may think, despite some soccer fans wishing the tournament goes elsewhere.

Morocco, Spain and Portugal are jointly hosting the 2030 World Cup, while one centenary celebration match will be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia is on hosting duties for the 2034 World Cup, though FIFA is yet to decide who will host the 2038 tournament.

With the US having only hosted the famed competition this year, you'd think that would ultimately rule them out of bidding for the 2038 World Cup.

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However, the executive director of the White House's World Cup task has suggested the US could run for hosts once more.

Andrew Giuliani said last month: "When you think that this World Cup may at some point expand out to 64 teams, I think the United States can handle it. Let me make sure we get through this World Cup on 19 July before we make our pitch for 2038 or other ones."

The US could host the World Cup again in 2038 (Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

While it may seem unlikely the US would be succesful with a World Cup bid so soon after hosting, based on FIFA's confederation rotation policy, a North America bid is permitted for 2038.

That alongside bids from Oceania countries is welcomed from FIFA as they attempt to ensure different parts of the world have the opportunity to host the World Cup.

While there has been a lot of talk surrounding Australia potentially hosting the 2038 competition, the country's current government is instead aiming to host the 2050 World Cup.

Anthony Albanese's Labor Party spoke in Adelaide this week about having the sporting infrastructure in place to host the 2050 men's tournament after hosting the 2027 Rugby World Cup, followed by the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

Australia also hosted the Women's World Cup alongside New Zealand in 2023.

So, with an Australia-led bid not happening for the 2038 World Cup, it leaves the US in a strong position.

Trump told Fox News prior to attending the World Cup final that the US would be bidding for another World Cup 'immediately'.

Trump has suggested the US will bid for the World Cup again (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“I had a great idea for Gianni [Infantino]: You have to do two countries. Announce us again next time, and then announce another country after that. It’ll take out some of the anger and the shock," the president said.

"Based on the numbers, we will be requesting it again immediately."

A timeline for the 2038 World Cup bidding process is yet to be detailed by FIFA.