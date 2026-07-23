How to check if you're owed $51 from Amazon Prime settlement as deadline approaches

If you are an Amazon Prime user, you have until the end of the week to see if you're owed money as part of a historic $2.5 billion payment.

According to a CNBC report, Amazon have agreed to resolve historic accusations that it had enrolled customers into an Amazon Prime membership without their consent.

The multi-billion dollar company also faces accusations that it then made the subscriptions difficult to cancel.

A standard Amazon Prime membership costs about $139.00 annually, with concessions for young adults also available.

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Those who are eligible could claw back $51 from the lawsuit, according to the settlement website.

But they need to be quick. The window to grab some cash is closing, with no more claims being accepted after July 27.

Last year, Amazon was accused of misleading customers by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by tricking people into signing up for Prime and then making it difficult for those subscribers to cancel. (Getty stock images)

Who is eligible for the Amazon settlement refund?

People who are eligible must have signed up for Prime between June 23, 2019, to June 23, 2025; or have enrolled in a Prime Membership without their consent during that time, and used no more than three Amazon Prime Benefits in any 12-month period following enrolment.

If this sounds like you, it's well worth checking your email/spam folders as Amazon sent out notes by email to those eligible back in January, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson issued the following statement on the decision.

He said via a press release: “Today, we are putting billions of dollars back into Americans’ pockets, and making sure Amazon never does this again.”

Financial expert Alex Beene told Newsweek: "The money is being distributed due to the FTC alleging Amazon used confusing enrolment screens to sign people up for Prime without any form of meaningful consent and then made cancellation difficult.

"For other businesses, the larger message is that subscription growth cannot come at the expense of being more transparent with customers on fees and the renewal process."

Amazon said in a statement released last September: "Amazon and our executives have always followed the law and this settlement allows us to move forward and focus on innovating for customers.

“We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership.”

The company has long insisted it didn't break any laws, though it did agree to pay $2.5 billion to an estimated 35 million customers in the form of a settlement. (Getty stock image)

How to file a claim to Amazon

Amazon began sending out claim notices earlier this year to potential eligible customers, who were then able to claim through the official settlement site.

Eligible members can submit a claim through the official Amazon Prime settlement website.

Once submitted, each form goes through a 30-day review by Amazon, and those who clear that process are anticipated to see their money arrive around September 2026

However, the FTC has warned customers of not getting sucked into scams in hope of getting the Amazon refund.

They noted that no representative will contact you about a refund.

The agency’s website states: “The FTC is not contacting people about refunds in the Amazon matter.

“If you get a call from someone who claims to be from the FTC, it’s a scam.”

Amazon have denied any wrongdoing.