Amazon Prime customers have just days left to claim from $2,500,000,000 lawsuit

Many former and current Prime customers have just days to claim money from Amazon’s $2.5 billion lawsuit settlement.

Last year, Amazon was accused of misleading customers by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by tricking people into signing up for Prime and then making it difficult for those subscribers to cancel.

Financial expert Alex Beene told Newsweek: "The money is being distributed due to the FTC alleging Amazon used confusing enrolment screens to sign people up for Prime without any form of meaningful consent and then made cancellation difficult.

"For other businesses, the larger message is that subscription growth cannot come at the expense of being more transparent with customers on fees and the renewal process."

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The company has long insisted it didn't break any laws, though it did agree to pay $2.5 billion to an estimated 35 million customers in the form of a settlement.

Amazon has denied breaking any rules, but agreed to the $2.5 million settlement last year (Getty Stock Photo)

Amazon said in a statement released last September: "Amazon and our executives have always followed the law and this settlement allows us to move forward and focus on innovating for customers.

“We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership.”

The deadline to file a claim is fast approaching, with Prime members new and old having until July 27 to seek a payment of up to $51 from Amazon.

Who is eligible for the settlement?

The FTC explains that consumers must meet several requirements to qualify, including being enrolled through one of the methods challenged in the lawsuit.

You may have also attempted to cancel and been unable to cancel your Prime subscription between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

Eligible claimants must have also used fewer than ten Prime benefits during an enrolment period over 12 months, while they must have also not received an automatic payment during the first round of payments, which were sent out across November and December 2025.

Millions are eligible for the payment (Getty Stock Photo)

How to file a claim to Amazon

Amazon began sending out claim notices earlier this year to potential eligible customers, who were then able to claim through the official settlement site.

However, the FTC has warned customers of not getting sucked into scams in hope of getting the Amazon refund.

They noted that no representative will contact you about a refund.

The agency’s website states: “The FTC is not contacting people about refunds in the Amazon matter.

“If you get a call from someone who claims to be from the FTC, it’s a scam.”