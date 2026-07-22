Ryanair passenger, Ljubiša Karović, who was nearly sucked all the way out of the plane's window has finally addressed the 'catastrophe' after his injuries left him unable to speak out for eleven days.

On July 10, an incident which many of us have probably had nightmares about came true for one Ryanair flight.

Husband and wife, Ljubiša Karović and Svetlana Grković were on a Boeing 737-800, travelling from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany when passengers heard a huge boom shortly after take off.

One of the plane's windows smashed into pieces and Ljubiša found himself suddenly sucked through the window and nearly all the way out of the plane.

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Svetlana's quick reactions saw her grab hold of her husband's legs, the passenger reporting she held on while other passengers rushed to help pull Ljubiša back inside the plane.

The plane turned back and made an emergency landing at its departure airport, Ljubiša rushed to hospital where he remained unable to speak because of the severity of his injuries.

However, eleven days on, the passenger has since recovered enough to be able to speak out about the terrifying 'catastrophe', revealing what he 'remembers' most.

He told The Guardian: [Translation] "The explosion is what I remember. It’s the noise before the chaos, the noise that is always there when I close my eyes to sleep."

However, he also feels 'lucky,' reflecting on how he's miraculously still alive.

Ljubiša Karović and Svetlana Grković were travelling from Greece to Germany (YouTube/ ABC News Australia)

Ljubiša admitted he doesn't 'remember much' and can't remember what saved him from flying all the way out the window, questioning if being 'strapped in' by the 'seatbelt' helped too.

"But maybe it is fate," he pondered. "I believe in God and I thank him every day."

Ljubiša added his neck and head still 'hurt'. "But I am still alive," he resolved.

Which indeed, feels miraculous, given one passenger onboard the same flight telling Radio Thessaloniki: "We thought the plane was going down. The decompression was extreme. It felt like we couldn't breathe. The man who was injured was bleeding and then lost consciousness several times, most likely because of the lack of oxygen and the shock."

Ljubiša's Greek lawyer, Vasilis Tsiaras, has clarified the details of the incident further, voicing the passenger 'dipped in and out of death'.

The incident occurred on a Ryanair flight (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

He detailed how Ljubiša 'immediately lost consciousness' as soon as he was sucked halfway out the plane's window 'from his chest up' outside of the vehicle.

"At 15,000ft he ended up with his head and right arm outside the aircraft as it moved at a speed of more than 600km/h," the lawyer said.

Tsiaras resolved: "Imagine that! He looked at death, that other world, and came back.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and it said Ryanair is 'participating fully'.

While discussing Ryanair's results for the April-June quarter, airline boss O'Leary said: ""Initial indication would suggest it looks like a foreign object damage to the ​engine on takeoff at Thessaloniki, but we don't have, we ​can't say that definitively."

LADbible Group has previously reached out to Ryanair for comment.