Trump must hate to see the YouGov polls coming and this one certainly didn't hold back when it asked Americans for one word to describe the POTUS.

The Economist and YouGov released their latest poll on July 21, revealing how Americans are currently feeling about Donald Trump's job performance as the president of the United States during his second term alongside how they'd describe his 'personal qualities'. And it's not pretty.

In Trump's first term, a high of five percent of US adult citizens polled approved of his handling of his job as president. During his first term, the low reached -21 percent.

However, while Trump's second term has seen a similar high of five percent, it's seen a new low of -25 percent - and that's in the current week too.

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To really sh*t in Trump's cornflakes even further, the net job approval for his first and second term was set in a graph against 46th President of the US Joe Biden's approval rating too - Biden's high measuring 17 percent with a low of -23 percent.

Oh and let's not forget the poll going on to ask those polled to vote for one word to summarise their opinion of Trump.

Biden's results were what now? (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images))

The poll gave those surveyed a list of words to choose from and asked them to say which they would or would not use to describe Donald Trump.

The list is as follows: "Dangerous, corrupt, racist, out-of-touch, cruel, hold, divisive, strong, intelligence, effective, honest, steady, inspiring."

Of those polled, 52 percent chose the word 'dangerous' as a word they 'would use' to describe the president, with only 19 percent saying they wouldn't use it.

Then came 49 percent opting in favour of 'corrupt' versus just 19 against.

Racist also came out as a favourite to describe the POTUS, with 45 percent choosing it versus 23 not.

Out-of-touch as a word to describe Trump was chosen by 45 percent, 44 percent choosing cruel, 43 percent bold and 38 divisive, the numbers dwindling all the way down to 17 percent dubbing him 'inspiring'.

And the poll does break this down a bit further.

What word would you use to describe Trump? (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

It noted there was a clear difference between which words Democrats chose to describe Trump versus Republicans.

It detailed: "86 percent of Democrats say Trump is dangerous, compared to only 12 percent of Republicans. 76 percent of Republicans and only six percent of Democrats say Trump is strong."

Ah tough day in the office for Trump eh?

UNILAD has contacted The White House for comment.