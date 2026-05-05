There were a lot of ruffled feathers when Donald Trump decided to slap his name on the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Reaction ranged from anger, legal challenges and criticism from across the board, including from the Kennedy family, who said that Trump was 'opposed the values of justice, peace, and dignity that JFK stood for'.

Ouch.

That being said, he plowed on with the name change regardless, as part of a $257m renovation project.

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The project aims to address severe water damage, failing HVAC systems, and crumbling infrastructure, while updating interior aesthetics to black and gold.

The center closes July 4, 2026, for a two-year, top-to-bottom renovation.

There has been plenty of anger around Trump renaming the Kennedy Centre (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

What has Trump named after himself?

He not shy of slapping his name on things, from battleships, hotels, Palm Beach International Airport and even national park passes.

And according to a new poll by the Pew Research Center, Americans are calling it a big turn off.

Only nine per cent of Americans said it would be acceptable to name government buildings after himself while serving as president.

A further 70 per cent said it would not be acceptable, or would only be acceptable after he's no longer in charge.

The first banner Trump put up on a government building (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

There was much anger (and confusion) when Trump decided to add his own face on long banners outside the Department of Agriculture back in May 2025, next to Abraham Lincoln's. This was the first part of his effort to rebrand government buildings with his likeness.

He followed this up with a similar banner on the Department of Justice building, which was unrolled last February.

The banner read 'Make America Safe Again'.

Trump has been rebranding several US Government buildings (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What is Trump's current approval rating?

The Pew Research Centre report makes for damning reading for President Trump.

His approval is dipped to a second-term low of around 34 per cent.

Americans are beginning to question some of his major policies, with only 41 per cent having confidence in his decisions around immigration, and only 42 per cent of citizens having faith in his economic policies.

Some of the biggest hits he's taken are around voters' belief that he 'keeps his promises'. Only 38 per cent of Americans believe he is keeping his promises 'fairly well', down from 43 per cent last August, and 51 per cent shortly after his reelection in 2024.

The share who describe Trump as 'mentally sharp' (44 per cent) is also down since last August (from 48 per cent).

The national survey was conducted between 20-26 April among 5,103 US adults.