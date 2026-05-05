Delta Air Lines has officially announced a shake-up to its current in-flight offerings with hundreds of flights set to lose their free drinks and snacks in a mere matter of weeks.

The aviation giant revealed the news on Tuesday, when it confirmed that shorter flights, specifically those under 350 miles, would no longer receive a complimentary snack and soda during the flight.

Yet while this bad news for short haul travellers, the airline is instead enhancing the experience for those on longer flights, with a new menu now providing a full drink and snack service for anyone travelling more than 350 miles.

The only cabin to avoid the changes are passengers travelling in Delta First, the airline’s premium section, as they will not be affected by the changes and continue to receive a full service regardless of distance flown.

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The new changes will come into force on May 19, meaning there are just two weeks to go until the in-flight alterations.

Complimentary snacks and sodas on flights under 350miles will no longer be provided (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The news comes amid increasing pressure on the aviation industry to adapt to difficult conditions, with the most recent economic turbulence being felt by a rise in jet fuel prices due to the Iran war.

It is these difficult conditions that also played a role in the loss of Spirit Airlines earlier this week, after it failed to agree to a government bailout to save the struggling company.

Spirit had struggled financially since the Covid-19 pandemic, weighed down by rising operating costs and growing debt.

By the time it filed for Chapter 11 protection in November 2024, Spirit had lost more than $2.5 billion since the start of 2020.

The budget carrier sought bankruptcy protection again in August 2025, when it reported having an eye-watering $8.1 billion in debts and $8.6 billion in assets, according to court filings.

The Trump administration did offer a tax-payer funded bailout option on May 1, however the company declined.

It ceased to operate as of May 3, taking with it 17,000 jobs.

The changes are just one of several being implemented across the aviation industry ( Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

Yet it isn’t just pared back services and collapsing airlines that have shaken up the summer holiday season for passengers, as several other airlines have also announced their own procedural changes too for what can and cannot be carried in onboard baggage.

American Airlines announced new rules and regulations surrounding portable chargers last month in a bid to cut down on the number of fires taking place on board.

In 2025, the FAA recorded 97 lithium battery incidents, with 82 involving passenger planes and 34 involving batteries or battery packs.

As a result, American Airlines has now instructed power banks brought into the cabin to be visible at all times, in order to act quickly should any of them look set to be compromised or begin smoking.

There are also more changes on the horizon for passengers heading to Europe in the coming months too, with a new Entry/Exit system set to be fully operational by the end of the year.

This means that Americans hoping to visit popular destinations like France, Spain and Italy, will now need all travelers to register their biometric details, such as fingerprints and a photo upon arrival.

For Americans, this means you’ll have to be prepared to wait longer than usual at the border once the system is in place as the necessary checks are completed and your account is set up.