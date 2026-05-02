Spirit Airlines has announced that it has canceled all of its flights as it begins to 'wind-down' operations.

Spirit Airlines – known for its bright yellow planes – has been running for 34 years and, after failing to get a $500 million bail out from the Trump administration, it has now revealed that it is shutting down.

President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 1) that his administration had given the budget carrier a 'final proposal' for a taxpayer-funded takeover to keep it from going under, but a deal was not reached.

Reportedly an initial proposal was for the US government to take effective ownership of as much as 90 percent of the airline.

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As a result of the airline's collapse, there's said to be as many as 17,000 jobs at risk.

Spirit Airlines is closing down after operating for 34 years (Getty Stock Image)

The company said in an announcement on its website: "It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately.

"To our Guests: all flights have been canceled, and customer service is no longer available. We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our Guests for many years to come."

The airline advised customers that they could expect refunds, but there would be no help in booking travel on other airlines.

According to BBC News, compensation for those who booked flights using a voucher, credit, airline points or any other method will be determined at a later date through the bankruptcy court process.

Thousands of jobs are now at risk following the company's collapse (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Spirit has struggled financially since the Covid-19 pandemic, weighed down by rising operating costs and growing debt.

By the time it filed for Chapter 11 protection in November 2024, Spirit had lost more than $2.5 billion since the start of 2020.

The budget carrier sought bankruptcy protection again in August 2025, when it reported having an eye-watering $8.1 billion in debts and $8.6 billion in assets, according to court filings.

Speaking to The New York Times, a White House spokesman blamed Spirit's demise on the Biden administration.

"The Trump administration continues to monitor the situation and overall health of the US aviation industry that millions of Americans rely on every day for essential travel and their livelihoods," Kush Desai told the newspaper.

Budget-conscious and leisure travellers would likely feel Spirit’s absence the most, especially in places where the airline has a big footprint such as Las Vegas and the Florida cities of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.