Artemis II astronauts have shared the unexpected thing they ate when they landed back on Earth after breaking the human spaceflight distance record.

Space food is notoriously bland, according to those that have been into orbit for a prolonged period of time.

It's designed with practicality and safety in mind before taste and texture, so naturally it's not going to be the most enjoyable meal of an astronaut's life.

Long shelf life is a must, given that crew members may be travelling for up to weeks and months, as well as minimal mess, because zero gravity and crumbs is not an ideal situation in the cabin.

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However, despite the questionable reputation, members of the Artemis II mission claimed that food during the record-breaking expedition wasn't actually so bad.

"The Artemis II crew has direct input into menu selection," NASA claims, "Crew members sample, evaluate, and rate all foods on the standard menu during preflight testing, and their preferences are balanced with nutritional requirements and what Orion can accommodate."

The Artemis II crew celebrated with one specific food item when they landed. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

But following an astonishing trip around the Moon, the astronauts have revealed what unexpected item they ate first after landing back on Earth.

Speaking with CBS, commander Reid Wiseman said: "When we landed, we splashed down into the Pacific Ocean, waiting for the rescue forces to come open the hatch, and Christina, out of her spacesuit pocket, goes, 'I got some peanut M&Ms, anybody want some?'"

He added: "And so we're leaning against the side of the spacecraft, just come back from the moon, eating peanut M&Ms; we were happy."

But it's not the only food item that got people at home talking during the crew's journey.

People couldn't help but notice a jar of Nutella floating through the capsule, just moments before the crew set the world record for traveling the farthest any human has ever traveled from Earth.

Space food is notoriously bland, according to astronauts. (Mayra Beltran/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

After the clip went viral, NASA issued a statement, stating that it was in fact not product placement at it's finest.

But Nutella was quick to seize the marketing moment, as they wrote on X: "Honored to have traveled further than any spread in history, taking spreading smiles to new heights.

"We've traveled to a lot of breakfast tables. Never any quite like this."

Asked what food they enjoyed most on the trip, crew members Wiseman and Victor Glover listed spicy green beans, broccoli au gratin, and fajitas.