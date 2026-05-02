Man who ate the same meals every day for 22 years reveals the benefits it's had on his life

A CEO has shared that he eats the same meals every day to try and avoid a common problem that many people face.

Over the last 22 years, Luke Carlson has had the same meals every day.

Luke, who is the CEO of fitness company Discover Strength, always starts with the same breakfast of porridge with banana, protein powder, and creatine, and then a protein bar.

The routine continues into lunch, when Luke has either a turkey or chicken sandwich.

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Luke, 46, aims to eat around 1,900 and 2,200 calories each day, switching things up slightly for dinner with choosing from a range of options.

These include usually being either chicken, salmon, or steak, and Luke says that he's following the regimen since he was 24 years old, and it's helped him avoid one common thing.

Luke said he hopes to avoid 'decision fatigue' (Cover Images)

This is 'decision fatigue', where your brain becomes worn out from choosing things so doesn't think clearly.

If you've ever struggled to choose something to watch while scrolling through Netflix, or dreaded the thought of what to have for dinner then you may have experienced some form of decision fatigue.

One theory suggests that by having a fixed thing for some daily decisions, such as what to have for dinner or what to wear, you save some energy in your brain for decisions which are more important.

“It is how I avoid decision fatigue; I dial in on the macro-nutrients that I need while staying in an appropriate calorie range,” said Luke.

Other people to have used similar techniques include Barack Obama, who kept his suits to just two colours, and Mark Zuckerberg who became known for wearing his plain t-shirts.

He added: “I have done this since I was 24 and I found a routine that worked well with me. I don’t get bored, as I get a little variety.

Luke has a range of options for dinner (Cover Images)

“I learned about ten years ago when my travel really ramped up, if I snacked on flights and really indulged at restaurants while on the road, I would gain weight and fat. Being disciplined with my nutrition during business travel is important."

And despite only eating a small number of foods, Luke said there are advantages for him.

“I look forward to the foods," he said. "I like them and they are nutritious; I can find or pack these foods during travel, and I travel pretty much every week of the year."

Luke said: “Every day for lunch I eat a turkey or chicken sandwich (I love a sandwich from Trader Joe’s or Tatte when I’m on the east coast). I will have a small dark skim mocha with no whip, a protein shake and an apple.

“People close to me understand that these are my non-negotiables - but I don’t want to ruin or negatively impact other people’s experiences. So, I’m happy to pack my own food or pick restaurants that they would enjoy while I can still find something that meets my needs.”