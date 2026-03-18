Many women might find that they wake up in the middle of the night because of one specific medical condition.

Waking up late at night is not unusual and can happen for a whole variety of reasons, from the innocuous to things which might be a sign of something more serious.

It might be mental health related, for example anxiety, or worrying about something which is going on in your life.

Alternatively, it might be something simpler like just needing to get up in the middle of the night to pee, or even that it's just the middle of summer and it's far too hot.

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But there is one condition which might make women specifically wake up in the middle of the night, the perimenopause.

Waking up in the middle of the night is one of the symptoms of perimenopause (Maria Korneeva/Getty)

One woman took to social media saying that she was waking up in the middle of the night, and several other women said that they had been experiencing something similar.

However, it wasn't just waking up at night, it was also the precise timing.

Taking to X, the woman wrote: "How did 3am become the universal perimenopause wake up time?

And it seems that 3am seemed to be the time, as others weighed to say that for some reason 3am was also the time that they found themselves waking up.

Another woman responded to the post by saying: "Omg, right?! I’ll never have an uninterrupted sleep ever again."

Meanwhile, another posted: "Wow, and I thought I was the only one awake at 3am."

One person responded offering a possible explanation for why 3am seemed to be the particular time for people to wake up, saying: "Hormonal fluctuations coupled with cortisol spikes around 3am."

Someone else had a simpler explanation, posting: "I think maybe that's why 3-4am is called the witching hour as that's when we allllll wake up p***** off, and want to destroy men."

Perimenopause can affect people younger than you might expect, with some patients even having the condition in their 30s.

Many women shared their experiences of waking up in the middle of the night (Ekaterina Goncharova/Getty)

Replying to the thread, someone wrote: "Been there. Went through all that at 38. Didn’t get the memo that women that young could go through menopause until after I’d suffered for a few years."

She went on to suggest some options, adding: "Look into hormone replacement therapy. You have options and will feel more like yourself."

Harvard Health Publishing has also offered an explanation for waking up at 3am, saying: "Waking up at 3am is a familiar phenomenon for women 55 and up because of biological and lifestyle factors."

It added: "Topping the list of reasons for older women's 3am wake-ups are drastic drops in oestrogen and progesterone that accompany menopause.

"These hormonal shifts spur many changes throughout the body, but one of the most noticeable is disrupted sleep cycles. Vasomotor symptoms, which include hot flashes and night sweats, often strike in the early morning hours as well."

Symptoms of perimenopause can include changes to the menstrual cycle, hot flushes, night sweats, dizziness, headaches, vaginal dryness, as well as mental health problems including depression, brain fog, reduced sex drive, and mood swings.