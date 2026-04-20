An astronaut who embarked on the Artemis II mission to the other side of the moon has shared a incredible view of Earth that's never been seen before.

Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen blasted off into space earlier this month for a ten-day mission on board the Orion spacecraft.

They successfully returned to Earth on April 11 after becoming the first crewed flight beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972.

During their time on board, Wiseman managed to capture an incredible clip of Earth disappearing behind the Moon, which the commander of the mission has since posted to social media.

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Simply captured using a mobile device from the Orion spacecraft, the clip provides a rare insight into what Earth looks like from space and people on the internet cannot quite believe their eyes.

Watch the incredible feat here:

Wiseman took to Instagram to explain the extraordinary photo, as he penned: "Only one chance in this lifetime… Like watching sunset at the beach from the most foreign seat in the cosmos, I couldn’t resist a cell phone video of Earthset.

"You can hear the shutter on the Nikon as @astro_christina is hammering away on 3-shot brackets and capturing those exceptional Earthset photos through the 400mm lens.

"@astrovicglover was in window 3 watching with @astrojeremy next to him.

"I could barely see the Moon through the docking hatch window but the iPhone was the perfect size to catch the view…this is uncropped, uncut with 8x zoom which is quite comparable to the view of the human eye. Enjoy."

The clip was shared on Reddit, leaving space geeks in awe of such a sight.

Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman were involved in an historic mission (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"Honestly what I think is cooler is the moment before he zooms in. The movement of his phone camera gives such a sense of perspective, really shows how they were actually out there," one person penned.

While a second added: "Totally different feel when you see Earth and Moon in motion. Wild."

The astronauts were able to gather crucial scientific research from the mission, while also seeking the public's interest in space and the moon reach unprecedented heights.

Speaking at a press conference after the Artemis II mission concludes, Koch said: “I cannot overstate how important that was to us.

“It was every bit as important as accomplishing the technical goals and being there for our NASA teammates was to make this the world’s mission.”