Are you planning a vacation in Europe this summer? You may want to read up on the latest changes to border crossings, otherwise you could find it troublesome.

Americans wanting to explore the cobbled streets of an old historic town somewhere on the giant continent will have to be wary when traveling in and out of the EU.

This is because the European Union has finally rolled out something it was in talks about doing all the way back in 2025, before beginning the slow roll out in October.

The European Commission is officially launching its Entry/Exit Systems (EES) to strengthen its border security and to also improve things like enforcement of immigration rules.

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While more than 24,000 people have been refused because of the system, reports Newsweek, it could also have a knock on effect on vacationing US citizens.

Americans will have a different travel experience from now on (Getty Stock Images)

The process targets things like invalid documents or insufficient justification for their visit, being a potential security risk, and more.

According to the UK Government, the implementation has only been mandatory for the Schengen area, which encompasses countries like Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The digital system requires all travelers to register their biometric details, such as fingerprints and a photo upon arrival.

Your travel data just got digital (Getty Stock Images)

For Americans, this means you’ll have to be prepared to wait longer than usual at the border once the system is in place as the necessary checks are completed and your account is set up.

The Airport Association ACI Europe and Airlines for Europe (A4E) said of the delays in a joint statement that ‘waiting times are now regularly reaching up to two hours at peak traffic times, with some airports reporting even longer queues.’

Delays are supposed to ease as everyone registers to the system, so don’t worry.

From April 10 onward, the system should be up and running everywhere, which means that all non‑EU travelers, and Americans, going to the affected nations for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180‑day period will be required to give the following biometric data, per Travel to Europe:

Fingerprints Facial scans Digital records of entry and exit dates to track length of stay Passport and personal travel document data

While it might be annoying at first, it should eventually run smoothly.