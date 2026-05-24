Horror fans chasing the adrenaline high of watching something that sends shivers down your spine need look no further for their next hit, as artificial intelligence has named the 'creepiest' show on Netflix.

And there's a good chance you have never heard of it, even though the series has gained near perfect reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Stephen King himself has called it 'one of the best' horror shows out there.

"If you're one of those sickos--like me--who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job. There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe," the prolific author said in 2019

The plot of Netflix's Marianne follows a famous horror writer as she 'is lured back to her hometown discovers', but an 'evil spirit who plagues her dreams' causes some of the terrifying and dangerous characters to start appearing in her world.

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Marianne was rated 100 percent by Rotten Tomatoes critics (Netflix)

AI bot ChatGPT agreed with the 'King of Horror' and Marianne's hundreds of positive reviews in crowning it the 'creepiest' thing to watch on Netflix, explaining in its response exactly why horror fans should give it a chance.

ChatGPT said:

Why people find it so creepy:

The villain feels wrong in a deeply unsettling way.

Constant dread instead of relying only on jump scares.

Disturbing facial expressions and nightmare imagery.

The atmosphere gets under your skin fast.

Even hardened horror fans online often say they had to pause episodes.

If you want other flavors of “creepy”:

Hidden-ghost creepy: The Haunting of Hill House

(watch for background ghosts you don’t notice at first)

Religious/paranoia creepy: Midnight Mass

Found-footage creepy: Archive 81

Zombie dread creepy: Kingdom

But if your goal is:

“I want a show that feels cursed and gives me actual chills at night.”

Then start with Marianne.

Viewers should note that this eight-part series is in French. But in many ways, this is one of the best parts of the series as it forces you to put down your phone to read the subtitles and lock in for 'pure nightmare fuel'.

Stephen King said 'Marianne' reminded him of his own work (Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Victoire Du Bois of Call Me by Your Name plays the lead character in Marianne, horror writer Emma Larsimon, who has given up on writing and killed off her main character.

But then, a childhood friend tells her something that triggers a chain of events that sees an evil spirit that haunted her childhood dreams return to wreak death and destruction on a cast including Lucie Boujenah (Little Tickles), Tiphaine Daviot (HP), Ralph Amoussou (Transatlantic) and Bellamine Abdelmalek (A Place to Fight For).

Most of the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes praise the show's ingenuity and storytelling, with one fan describing it as: "Smart and scary with the most unsettling pair of eyes since Nicolas Cage in Vampire's Kiss, Marianne is pure nightmare fuel."

Others called it the 'best horror TV show ever made' which grips viewers from the first episode. One added: "Watched it with my GF (who [has] watched hundreds of horror movies with me before without issues), and almost made her cry of pure terror."