Stephen King did not approve of an adaption of his work, which starred one actor who had a big hit in Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Edward Furlong took on the role of John Connor in the sequel, which is passing its 35th anniversary, with the occasion being marked by the film being re-released around the world.

The sequel saw one of the biggest twists in cinema, with Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising his role as the unstoppable android.

Spoiler, I suppose, it has been 35 years so spoilers are probably passed by now.

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Only this time, instead of coming to kill Sarah Connor, or John Connor, the terminator is a reprogrammed android sent back to protect him from the horrifying liquid metal T-1000.

But another movie starring Furlong was less well-received, at least by the author of the book it was based on.

Edward Furlong in Terminator 2: Judgement Day (YouTube/StudiocanalUK)

This is Pet Sematary Two, the first sequel in the Pet Sematary movies, of which there ended up being four in total.

In Stephen King's novel, a father buries the body of his son in a particular graveyard in the hope that he will come back from the dead, and needless to say things don't go well.

But King did not approve of the sequel, saying per Screenrant: "I read the script - or as much of it as I could stand - and I read enough to realize that it was exactly like the first Pet Sematary with different characters. I don't approve of [Pet Sematary 2] and I didn't want it made.

"I hope the people who read FANGORIA, the people who read my books and anyone who likes my stuff will stay away from this picture. And this is one that I will not see myself."

He went on to explain the full impact that the movie had on his entire approach to sequels.

The sequel is marking its 35th anniversary (YouTube/StudiocanalUK)

"But it has had this effect, and that is that I will never sell sequel rights to another book to go with the movie rights," he said. "If somebody wants to make a movie from one of my books and insist on the sequel rights, that book will not be sold."

It comes as Furlong's far more successful sequel in Terminator 2 is being re-released, with creator James Cameron sharing a pointed message for fans.

“T2 was made for theaters, and our lovingly-prepared 3D version, coming back to the big screen, is the absolute best way to see the film," he said in Deadline. "I believe it’s safe to do spoilers after 35 years, so SPOILER ALERT: the good guys win against the AI superintelligence! And maybe that’s a message of hope we all could use this summer.”