If there's one thing worse than your flight being delayed or canceled, it's the plane turning around mid-flight to go back to where you started.

I think we can all agree traveling can be pretty stressful, especially if things don't go to plan. Of course the going on vacation part is fun — but you have to get to your destination first.

One thing that really throws a spanner in the works is if the plane your on decides to turn around halfway through your flight. While this doesn't happen too often, it's certainly not unheard of.

For example, last year a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to China had to made a U-turn because the pilot had forgotten his own passport. Can you imagine?

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Then, back in 2023, a passenger became so disruptive during the journey from NYC to Guyana that the plane in this instance had to turn round too.

Flights sometimes don't go to plan and have to make a U-turn (Getty Stock)

If it's an operational issue with the aircraft that's the reason for the turn-around though, that's one of the times that it makes the most sense to go back to where you started.

Per Aerospace Global News, big airports like Heathrow in London, UK, offer immediate access to engineering teams, diagnostic equipment, and spare parts inventories. In contrast, smaller airports en route might be able to accommodate an emergency landing, but they may not have the equipment needed to fix the problems with the plane.

Another factor that plays a big part in a flight going back to where it started is the idea that the passengers are at least (or hopefully) somewhat close to home. That way they can at least go home and be annoyed by the fact they're not on vacation, rather than being angry and stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Some flights have to turn round because of medical emergencies (Getty Stock)

From an airline perspective, getting a new cabin crew ready for an alternative flight is likely a lot easier to do if you go back to the airport you started at.

Scott Ramsey, managing director of dispatch operations at the American Airlines Integrated Operations Center, has previously weighed in on the question a lot of us have wondered.

He said to FlightRadar24 that some of the questions the airline will ask themselves when deciding if to turn back are: "Is it a quick fix? Who else serves the city? And do we need a rescue mission?"

Another thing pilots have to consider is the runway and the length of it as it, obviously, needs to be big enough for the aircraft to land and take off from.

"We’re most concerned with the second segment phase of climb," he said.