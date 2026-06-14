Vanessa Trump has provided an update on her breast cancer diagnosis after issuing a 'personal health update' last month.

The ex wife of Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram in recent weeks to say she'd received the diagnosis and that she was working with her medical team on a 'treatment plan'.

"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," Vanessa wrote.

She went on to express her immense 'gratitude' for the care she'd received thus far, including the doctors that performed a ‘procedure’ on her ‘earlier this week'.

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The 48-year-old added: "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."

Vanessa took to Instagram once more on Saturday (June 13) to share an update on her health and revealed that she'll be starting the 'second stage' of treatment soon.

The model did not specify what treatment will come in next, instead focusing on the outcome of her recent surgery.

Vanessa Trump has provided an update on her breast cancer diagnosis (Rich Storry/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

She wrote: "I wanted to share an update on my cancer journey. Over the past four weeks, I've been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I'll be starting the second stage of my treatment. Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle."

It's unclear the type of surgery Vanessa underwent in the first part of her 'treatment plan' following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa's story has reiterated the importance to check for symptoms of breast cancer, which commonly are a lump or thickening in the breast tissue.

Prevent Breast Cancer Charity UK explains how this can be in the breast itself, or even the upper chest or armpit.

Early symptoms of breast cancer include:

Swelling of all or part of breast

Dimpled or depressed skin

Nipple changes

Nipple discharge

Skin irritation or texture change

Redness and heat

There are many symptoms of breast cancer to be aware of (Getty Stock Photo)

There's also secondary breast cancer symptoms to be aware of, which depend on where the cancer has spread to.

These are:

Bone pain or fractures that occur more easily

Unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite

Persistent shortness of breath or coughing

Neurological changes such as headaches, vision changes, or weakness in the limbs

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.