Here are the early signs of breast cancer to be aware of after Vanessa Trump announced she'd been diagnosed with the disease and is currently undergoing treatment.

The former wife of Donald Trump Jr took to Instagram on Wednesday to provide a 'personal health update' and that she's working with her medical team on a 'treatment plan'.

"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," Vanessa wrote.

The 48-year-old went on to express her immense 'gratitude' to health experts taking care of her, including doctors that performed a ‘procedure’ on her ‘earlier this week'.

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Vanessa added: "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."

Early signs of breast cancer

There are many early signs of breast cancer to be aware of, according to Prevent Breast Cancer Charity UK, including the most common, a lump or thickening in the breast tissue.

This could be found in the breast itself, or even the upper chest or armpit.

The most common symptom is a lump in the breast (Getty Stock Photo)

The charity explains on its website that other early symptoms of the disease include:

Swelling of all or part of breast

Dimpled or depressed skin

Nipple changes

Nipple discharge

Skin irritation or texture change

Redness and heat

There's also secondary breast cancer symptoms to be aware of, which is when cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body.

Symptoms can very much vary depending on where the cancer has spread to, with common sites including the bones, liver, lungs, and brain.

Depending on where the cancer has spread, Prevent Breast Cancer Charity UK says you may experience:

Bone pain or fractures that occur more easily

Unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite

Persistent shortness of breath or coughing

Neurological changes such as headaches, vision changes, or weakness in the limbs

These secondary symptoms may appear months or years after the diagnosis.

There are a number of symptoms to be aware of (Getty Stock Photo)

The NHS has explained how you can check your breasts for potential issues, which should be done every month.

"Look at your breasts or chest in a mirror to look for any changes. Start with your arms by your sides and then raise them," the NHS states.

"Feel around each breast or side of your chest in a circular motion all the way up to your collarbone and under each armpit. Use a mix of light and firmer pressure. Do not press so hard it hurts.

"Feel around and over each nipple."