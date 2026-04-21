Warning: This article contains discussion of cancer which some readers may find distressing.

A 42-year-old TV anchor has shared her cancer diagnosis despite receiving clear mammogram results just six months ago.

Beloved Detroit broadcaster, Jamie Edmonds, has announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer following a ‘gut-punching’ phone call with her doctor just two months ago.

The sportscaster, who has worked with WDIV-TV for over a decade, announced the devastating news on Instagram last week, where loyal listeners of her morning radio talk show flooded the comments with well wishes.

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The mom-of-one revealed during a morning broadcast that the heartbreaking diagnosis came just six months following a mammogram that had come back clean in July 2025.

"Two months ago, I got the call that changed my life: 'your biopsy came back. It’s positive for breast cancer'," she wrote.

TV broadcaster Jamie Edmonds has opened up about her diagnosis. (@edmonds_jamietv/Instagram)

Following the initial shock, Edmonds described the moment reality set in, wondering whether she would be around for her young daughter in years to come.

"Would the doctors be able to cure me? Why did this happen in the first place? I have no family history," she questioned.

It was months after her promising mammogram result that she felt an 'itch', and realized something wasn't right.

In an interview with JR Morning, she explained: "I had a clean mammogram in July, clean, and so I'm living my life, I'm thriving, and then I felt something that didn't feel right... it was just like I had an itch and I felt something."

As she continued to open up about her diagnosis on Instagram, the TV star wrote: "Once you get the diagnosis, it’s a dark, dark time. It is scary, it’s dark. It’s going through the motions of life…it’s like you’re a ghost."

Edmonds noted that her family and friends have rallied around her following the sad news, cooking her meals and looking after her young daughter where needed.

But she also found comfort in other women who have shared their experiences with breast cancer.

The host has been presenting her morning radio show for over 10 years. (@edmonds_jamietv/Instagram)

"I didn't know this, but there is a network of survivors who band together to help the newest members of the club," she added.

"Strangers called and texted me. It was beautiful. I also consumed a lot of social media content of women with my same diagnosis. If they can do it, I can do it."

Following her diagnosis, the talk show host has taken a step back from her morning schedule, and has so far undergone six rounds of chemotherapy.

Speaking about the medical team guiding her through the diagnosis, she said: "While many questions remain, I have full faith in my team @henryfordhealth, and I truly believe I will come out on the other side."

Edmonds added: "If I can share my story and help others as I’ve been helped, then that’s what I plan to do."

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.