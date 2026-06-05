Teen who had ear ripped off after flipping into pool on 'senior skip day' now suing parents who hosted

An American teenager who suffered a concussion and had part of his ear torn off at a senior skip day party is now suing the parents of the classmate who hosted it, claiming they knew exactly what was going on at their home.

Blake Barnes, 18, is taking legal action against Megan and Brandon Spencer after an incident at their property in Ahwatukee, Phoenix, which his attorney alleges was attended by more than 100 people, including underage teens who were drinking alcohol.

According to the lawsuit, Barnes jumped from the roof of the property and attempted a front flip into the pool below, striking his head on the pool deck in the process. The results were severe.

Speaking to Arizona's Family, Barnes' attorney Brian Foster described the scene that followed: "My guy actually hit his head on the pool deck and sustained a concussion, tore his ear off. Fire and EMT personnel responded.

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"He was unconscious, floating lifeless in the pool."

Barnes was rushed to hospital, where his blood alcohol content was recorded at 0.114 - above the legal limit for driving.

Video footage showed teens jumping off a rooftop into a pool (Arizona's Family)

Did the parents know about the party?

Central to the lawsuit is the claim that the Spencers were not only aware their 17-year-old son was throwing the party, but that drinking alcohol was being actively encouraged.

Foster referenced a photo included in the suit that publicised the senior ditch day event and explicitly told attendees to bring their own alcohol.

"And in the written notification, he told everybody to bring your own alcohol," Foster said.

The suit alleges the defendants did nothing to prevent minors from drinking and failed to maintain the property in safe and reasonable conditions - a combination that Barnes' legal team argues makes them directly liable for what happened.

Barnes' attorney Brian Foster spoke to Arizona Family about what happened on the day (Arizona Family)

Does Barnes' drinking affect his case?

When pressed by a reporter on whether Barnes' own underage alcohol consumption damaged his credibility or weakened the lawsuit, Foster acknowledged it wasn't an ideal fact but stood firm on the broader argument.

"Look, it's certainly not a great fact that my client consumed alcohol and had a blood alcohol content. But the fact of the matter is the alcohol was provided at the host party at the home where he attended, and the owners of the home knew or should have known that their son was having this rager," he said.

According to Arizona Family, the Spencers have since obtained legal representation and issued a brief response, stating they believe the lawsuit leaves out a significant amount of information.

Barnes is seeking compensation covering current and future medical expenses related to the incident, alongside damages for pain and suffering and emotional distress.

UNILAD has contacted Foster Law for a comment.