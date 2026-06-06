Hannah Smith was celebrating her college graduation when a Carnival Cruise excursion in the Bahamas turned into a nightmare that would cost her both legs, and now she's taking legal action.

Smith, a Memphis native and Overton High School graduate, had been enjoying a post-graduation trip with her childhood friend when the incident unfolded during an island excursion last year.

According to a lawsuit filed against Carnival Cruise Line and the excursion operators, Smith alleges she was sucked beneath the back of a catamaran ferry and repeatedly struck by its propeller, losing 60% of her blood in the process and suffering injuries so severe that both legs had to be amputated.





What happened to Hannah Smith on the Carnival Cruise excursion?

Her attorneys allege that excursion employees had lured, coerced, and deceived Smith and her companions into accepting "complimentary" alcohol and marijuana before they boarded the ferry back to Nassau - a claim that sits at the heart of the negligence case.

The lawsuit further claims that the catamaran ferry was improperly docked and unsecured, and that crew members were inadequately trained.

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Smith said she entered the water at the suggestion of a crew member while the boat was docked in order to relieve herself.

Her friend Brooklyn Pitre, who was present during the incident, described the moment to local Memphis outlet WREG.

She said she heard Smith enter the water, then watched her disappear beneath the surface for around three seconds before resurfacing.

"She was like, get me. And me and another woman had met on the cruise ship during the excursion with us.

"We pulled her out, and then there was like a lot of blood in the water," Pitre said.

Smith underwent two surgeries in the Bahamas before being flown back to the US for further procedures.

A GoFundMe set up for her recovery has raised nearly $80,000.

Hannah Smith, 23, was allegedly plied with alcohol and marijuana before being sucked under a catamaran propeller (Brais Law Firm)

Is Carnival Cruise responsible for excursion injuries?

Attorneys representing Smith say she has suffered physical pain, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, disability, disfigurement, and PTSD as a result of her injuries, and are seeking a jury trial.

“Our client, Hannah Smith, was a bright, accomplished young woman celebrating a tremendous academic milestone when she suffered these horrific injuries,” said Keith S. Brais in a statement, the founding partner of Brais Law Firm and a board-certified admiralty and maritime law specialist.

“We are fully committed to pursuing justice on her behalf and holding accountable those responsible for the sequence of unsafe decisions that resulted in this life-altering tragedy.”

Brais Law Firm have been asked for additional comment.

Carnival Cruise Line, however, is pushing to have the case dismissed, arguing that it does not own the tour companies involved in the excursion.

UNILAD has approached Carnival Cruise Line for comment.