Carnival Cruise tourist sues after suffering 'life changing injury' on hot pool deck

A Carnival Cruise passenger is suing the cruise line after suffering from a 'life-changing injury' on a hot pool deck.

Jorge Luis Alverio Nunez was enjoying a cruise onboard the Carnival Magic last year when he scorched the soles of his feet while walking to the pool.

According to a lawsuit seen by the Daily Mail, docs state that the injury caused 'severe and life changing injury to his feet and other parts of his body' which caused 'pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life and expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earnings and loss of ability to earn money and aggravation of a previously existing condition.'

It adds: "While a passenger may reasonably expect an exterior deck surface exposed to sunlight to become warm, [Alverio Nunez] could not reasonably anticipate that the deck surface had reached temperatures capable of causing severe second-degree burns within seconds of ordinary contact."

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The passenger has filed a lawsuit regarding the injury (Getty Stock Photo)

The complaint also claims that 42 other passengers had complained about the temperature, adding that there were 'no warnings'.

It reads: "There were no warnings, signs or notices in the area to alert passengers that the deck was able to become so hot that it could cause second-degree burns in a matter of seconds.

"In addition, prior to [Alverio Nunez's injury], the manufacturer of the deck material provided Carnival with information regarding the deck material's ability to become dangerously hot, dating back to 2014."

Alverio Nunez is seeking damages of $5 million, meanwhile Carnival Corporation told USA Today it does not comment on pending litigation.

UNILAD has reached out to the company for comment.

The passenger was walking to the pool deck (Getty Stock Photo)

In other cruise ship news, passengers planning on traveling on Costa Cruises have been left furious over a new buffet rule.

While many people like to take food and drinks back to their rooms both on cruise ships and in hotels, the cruise line has recently informed their passengers that taking buffet food back to their cabin could incur a cleaning fee of €60 ($70).

Costa Cruises told Fox News Digital: “On a limited number of specific sailings, onboard communication was shared as a preventive and deterrent measure, in line with our existing policies, to encourage guests to [have] responsible behavior.

“Costa Cruises remains committed to ensuring a high-quality, safe and enjoyable experience for all guests on board.”

Meanwhile, according to Crew Center, in a letter sent to passengers, the cruise line explained that food consumed in cabins, pool areas, public lounges or other indoor spaces is prohibited to help prevent contamination, parasites and to maintain cleanliness.