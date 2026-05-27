Advice has been issued to Americans planning on traveling to Mexico after three women were found dead in a tourist area.

Puerto Vallarta is a popular spot known for beautiful beaches, nightlife and incredible water sports. American tourists make up the majority of the resort's visitors, with around two million heading to the region every year.

Sadly, it's recently been plagued with a series of crimes, after three women were found dead within a short space of time.

The first victim was discovered by police near Rancho El Pirulí in the Chimborazo area on May 10, while another woman's body was discovered at a roadside stop along a highway just a matter of days later.

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And officials discovered a third body on a dirt road in the Parque Las Palmas neighborhood in recent days. The victim's body showed signs of violence, Mexico News Daily reported, meanwhile the three women were partially undressed when they were found, and are believed to be aged between 30 and 35, according to local authorities.

Travel advice has been issued for Americans wanting to visit Puerto Vallarta (Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP via Getty Images)

As police continue to investigate the cases, and if they are in fact linked, advice has been issued to tourists hoping to visit the area.

Speaking to Newsweek, a State Department spokesperson explained that the State of Jalisco - which includes Puerto Vallarta - is currently at a Level 3, which sees the government advise travelers to 'reconsider travel due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping'.

Over on The Department of State website, they add: "There is a risk of violence in the state from terrorist groups, cartels, gangs and criminal organizations. In Guadalajara, battles between criminal groups have happened in tourist areas. Shootings between these groups have injured or killed innocent bystanders.

"U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents have been kidnapped. There are no restrictions on travel in the Guadalajara Metropolitan area, Puerto Vallarta (including neighboring Riviera Nayarit), Chapala, and Ajijic."

The department also advise that Americans enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrolment Program to receive safety and security updates. The spokesperson added that the department 'routinely updates our travel advisories and destination information pages for all countries based on a comprehensive review of all available safety information and ongoing developments'.

Three women were found dead in Puerto Vallarta (Getty Stock Photo)

Authorities in the region have been reviewing CCTV footage as well as forensic evidence to try and understand if the cases could tie together. Meanwhile, they are also looking at whether the women may have been killed in another region before being transported to Puerto Vallarta.