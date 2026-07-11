JD Vance has come under fire from the public after revealing all the perks that come with the job.

Vance was sworn in as Donald Trump's Vice President in January 2025, meaning he has held the position for a year and a half.

He regularly sits down to partake in podcasts and interviews, one of the most recent being his wife Usha's Storytime with the Second Lady podcast, in which he joined her to read stories from Winnie the Pooh, ahead of Father's Day.

Most recently, he sat down with Mike Rowe on his The Way I Heard It podcast, to speak about his new book - as he also gave listeners insight into life at Number One Observatory Circle.

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Speaking about what his grandparents would say about his life now, the VP said: "I'd hope they'd be proud of me."

He then went on to say what his late grandmother would worry about, something he says he worries about himself.

The Vice President opened up about his life on The Way I Heard It podcast (Image: The Way I Heard It Podcast)

"My life is totally transformed. I don't go to the grocery store anymore, people go to the grocery store for me."

The father of three, soon to be four, then explained that he 'loves to cook,' especially for his children. However, he doesn't have to whip up his own meals anymore, due to the 'army of people' he has around him willing to take the burden off his hands.

And he didn't stop there.

"My life is so weird, I fly around on a 757. No more TSA lines for me and the kids. It's so weird," he said. Although, he did acknowledge the negatives that could come with it.

"But it can become the sort of thing that, if you internalize it, you start to be an entitled a**hole," he told Rowe.

He then said that if his grandmother was still alive, she'd make sure he didn't 'get too big for his bridges'.

Many people weren't happy with the Vice President's comments (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

However, many weren't happy with his comments,

"This is one of the many reasons politicians become corrupt. They get a taste of a multi-millionaire and won’t give it up," said one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A second echoed: "This is why so many of our politicians are out of touch. They have people going shopping for them and don't see how insane prices have become. Ground Beef being 9-10$ a lb unless you catch a sale is kinda crazy."

"Totally out of touch!" exclaimed a third.

Although, others believed it was just part of a light hearted conversation, with one writing: "I'm looking forward to the new memes of JD Vance baking!"

UNILAD has contacted JD Vance for comment.







